Federal judge expected to rule in case to limit Musk’s DOGE February 18, 2025 / 06:42

Trump slashes workforce of another federal agency that regulates Musk’s company

The FAA has long faced a staffing crisis, which aviation safety experts warned has contributed to near-miss incidents between aircrafts.

Feb. 18, 2025, 12:29 PM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

