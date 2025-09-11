Trump and his MAGA allies are pushing an outlandish theory to explain his Epstein letter

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 9 episode of “The Briefing with Jen Psaki.”

One of the things Donald Trump is supposed to be good at is lying. If Trump doesn’t like something, whether it’s a news story, a statistic or an immutable law of physics, he can just say it’s fake, over and over again and eventually — at least in MAGA world — the issue will go away.

Now, I would not necessarily have predicted that the Jeffrey Epstein files would be the issue that caught Trump up in his own blatant lies, but eight months into the president’s second term, it appears he is having a very hard time explaining himself.

On Monday, we finally got a look at the highly anticipated Epstein “birthday book,” the one that was first reported on by The Wall Street Journal in July that was said to include a bawdy letter from Trump to Epstein. Trump was so furious about that reporting that he immediately sued The Wall Street Journal and its parent company for defamation, declaring in open court that the birthday letter did not exist.

Well, it turns out that letter definitely does exist — as do a whole bunch of other creepy letters to Epstein that were compiled in that birthday book. Throughout the 200-plus page book, Epstein’s friends allude to his lifestyle with lewd references, suggestive images and crude jokes.

A page from Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th-birthday book.

For example, one contributor expresses “Birthday Greetings to Degenerate One,” writing, “so many girls, so little time.” Another contributor wrote a poem, noting that, despite being an outrage to public decency, Epstein had “avoided the penitentiary.” One page seems to reference his lifestyle through clip art, depicting his plane and women in swimwear.

There’s also a particularly creepy illustration, appearing to show Epstein giving candy and balloons to young girls in 1983 and then receiving massages, apparently from those same girls, 20 years later.

Taken together, this book suggests that Epstein’s behavior was a very open secret.

It was among those horrifying pages that we saw that birthday message, appearing exactly as it was first described by The Wall Street Journal and bearing what appears to be the president’s very distinctive signature.

An alleged birthday letter which was subpoenaed from the Jeffrey Epstein estate by the Oversight Committee, was released on X by Democrats on the committee on Monday. @OversightDems via X