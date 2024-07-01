Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘With fear for our democracy, I dissent’: Justice Sotomayor slams majority’s ruling July 1, 2024 / 05:08

The courts are not going to protect us

Justice Sonia Sotomayor's scathing dissent in the Trump immunity case makes the stakes of the November election clear.

By  Neal Katyal

Neal Katyal

Neal Katyal is a former U.S. acting solicitor general.

Latest Post