Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Has no tax on tips passed? Here’s where things stand

Both the House and the Senate have agreed in principle to the idea, but it still needs a vote.

A Square payment device displays tipping options at a coffee shop next to a basket of dollar tips
A Square payment device at a coffee shop in the Union Market district in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 8, 2023.Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.