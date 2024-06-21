Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s tips proposal is a profoundly unserious idea for a serious problem 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene might like it, but no one else should take this idea as anything other than what it appears to be — a political ploy with serious negative ripple effects.

politics political politician restaurant receipt mtg Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., receipt.@mtgreenee/X.com
By  Sharon Block

Sharon Block

Sharon Block is a professor of practice at Harvard Law School, and the executive director of the Center for Labor and a Just Economy. She is a former member of the National Labor Relations Board.