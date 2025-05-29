Opinion

Why is anyone cheering the return of the Tate brothers to the U.S.? March 1, 2025 / 06:06

Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate responds to U.K. rape charges: ‘Never give in’

The MAGA-friendly influencer known for blatant misogyny sought to frame charges he faces in the United Kingdom as an attack on manhood.

May. 29, 2025, 4:50 PM EDT

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

