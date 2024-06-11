Scarlett Johansson may testify before Congress about OpenAI debacle

Actor Scarlett Johansson’s odd tussle with OpenAI over the voice used for “Sky,” its GPT-40 chatbot, may get airtime in Congress after a House subcommittee invited her to testify about it.

In a letter sent Monday, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., asked Johansson to speak at a hearing about deepfake technology held by the House Oversight’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation on July 9.

“You recently expressed concerns via social media about the resemblance between your own voice and that of the ‘Sky’ chatbot, recently released as part of OpenAI’s GPT-40 update,” Mace wrote. “This hearing would provide a platform for you to share those concerns with House Members, and to inform the broader public debate concerning deepfakes.”

According to Axios, Johansson’s team told Mace’s office that she cannot appear at the July 9 hearing but may be available in October.