‘We’re going to see a lot more deepfake pornography unleashed’: The impact of A.I. on women January 9, 2024 / 05:00

Scarlett Johansson may testify before Congress about OpenAI debacle

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., has invited the actress to speak at a House subcommittee hearing about deepfake technology.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

