Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest victim of deepfake pornography

The rapper speaks out against A.I. fakery, Republicans double down on deceptively edited anti-Biden videos, and YouTube makes a move on firearm posts.

Megan Thee Stallion acknowledges victims of violence after Tory Lanez sentencing August 8, 2023 / 02:30
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.