Julia Louis-Dreyfus got ‘PC culture’ right — and Jerry Seinfeld got it wrong

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld recently made headlines for his comments on political correctness, which he blamed for the dearth of sitcoms these days. When asked about those comments in a recent interview, his former co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus took a different — and arguably more thoughtful — stance.

Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine Benes on “Seinfeld,” told The New York Times that aspects of comedy and drama from decades ago haven’t aged well.

“And I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result,” she said. “When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness — and I understand why people might push back on it — but to me that’s a red flag, because it sometimes means something else. I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing.”