As Florida reels from Hurricane Milton, DeSantis again dismisses the role of climate change

With the severity of damage from Hurricane Milton in Florida becoming more clear, Gov. Ron DeSantis once again dismissed the impact of climate change.

“It is hurricane season. You are going to have tropical weather,” the Republican said at a news conference Thursday in St. Lucie County, which was hit hard by deadly tornadoes.

DeSantis also seemed to equate hurricane-related conspiracy theories — which authorities say are causing real harm — with scientists pointing out that human activity drives climate change. When asked for his response to the disinformation swirling around the hurricanes, the governor joked: “Look, if I could control the weather, I would do, you know, 78 and sunny year-round.” He then added:

And this is on both sides. You kind of have some people think government can do this, and others think it’s all because of fossil fuels. The reality is, is what we see — there’s precedent for all this in history.