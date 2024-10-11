Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

How ‘extreme rapid intensification’ shows the role of climate change in Hurricane Milton October 9, 2024 / 05:04

As Florida reels from Hurricane Milton, DeSantis again dismisses the role of climate change

DeSantis seemed to equate hurricane-related conspiracy theories — which authorities say are causing real harm — with scientists pointing out that human activity drives climate change.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post