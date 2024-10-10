Opinion

Why Ron DeSantis dodged Kamala Harris’ calls about hurricane relief

There used to be a tradition of bipartisan cooperation after a natural disaster.

Chris Christie and Barack Obama.
Barack Obama and Chris Christie in Atlantic City, N.J., on Oct. 31, 2012, at a visit to the hardest hit areas by the unprecedented cyclone Sandy.Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images file
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.