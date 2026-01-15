Opinion

Chevron board member made sizable donation to Trump-affiliated PAC

The administration is encouraging the oil giant to increase its presence in Venezuela after the U.S. action there.

President Donald Trump pats the back of John Hess as he delivers remarks on June 12, 2025 in the East Room of the White House.
President Donald Trump pats the back of John Hess as he delivers remarks on June 12, 2025 in the East Room of the White House.Win McNamee / Getty Images
By  Lisa Rubin  and  Soorin Kim
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.

Soorin Kim

Soorin Kim is a White House producer with MS NOW.