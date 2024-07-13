Opinion

Judge dismisses involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin July 12, 2024 / 02:21

How Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ manslaughter trial came to such an abrupt end

On Day 3 of the actor’s criminal trial, prosecutors were found to have hidden evidence, and the case was dismissed with prejudice.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

