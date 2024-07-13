How Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ manslaughter trial came to such an abrupt end

Actor Alec Baldwin sobbed and embraced his defense lawyers after the judge in his “Rust” involuntary manslaughter trial dismissed the case on Friday evening, finding that prosecutors had suppressed evidence.

“The state’s willful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate,” 1st Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said. “If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice.”

If convicted, Baldwin could have faced up to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter after a revolver he was rehearsing with on the “Rust” movie set fired a live round and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. Baldwin has said that he didn’t pull the trigger, telling ABC News that “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.” The armorer on the set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and in April was sentenced to 18 months; her lawyer told NBC News later on Friday that they intend to file a motion next week to have her case dismissed.

In Baldwin’s case, the evidence in question was ammunition that a witness had turned over to the state earlier this year. Investigators did not enter the ammunition into the case file, nor did prosecutors reveal it to the defense; its existence came to light on Thursday when Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office crime scene technician Marissa Poppell was being cross-examined on the stand.