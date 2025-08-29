Opinion

RFK Jr. targets CDC with a ridiculous complaint as chaos grips the agency

As Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. targets the CDC with nonsense, a growing number of Senate Democrats are demanding his resignation.

Aug. 29, 2025, 9:54 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

