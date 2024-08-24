These fact-checks about Trump are accurate — but they completely miss the point

It’s been a rough week for fact-checkers, as many of their most loyal readers lost patience with their approach to the job.
The low point came Monday. A video at the Democratic National Convention showed a clip of Donald Trump saying in 2016 that “there has to be some form of punishment” for women who have abortions. Someone at PolitiFact, the Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit, then posted on X a link to an old fact check on the issue rating criticism of this quote “mostly false.”
“He walked back the comment the same day,” the post noted. “We found no evidence that he currently supports legal penalties for women who have abortions.”
A community note soon appeared beneath the post. “It is incorrect to say that showing an unedited video of Trump’s own words is ‘false,’” it said. “Reporting from 2016 confirms that this is something Trump said. Even if he walked it back following criticism, it is not false to accurately quote something Trump said.”
Take it from me, a former fact-checker: There is nothing lower than this. Having your own facts checked by users of X — not Twitter, but Elon Musk’s vastly degraded version of it — is like watching an NBA player get dunked on by a 14-year-old kid.
A reporter for The Washington Post also took heat for a quick fact check of President Joe Biden’s convention speech, in which Biden said that Trump would refuse to accept the election result if he loses again. “But that’s not true,” the reporter wrote. “Trump just hasn’t said that he would accept. And he has previously said the only way he loses is if the Democrats cheat.”
This is looking-glass logic. Trump is literally refusing to accept a loss already when he says he can’t lose.
These weren’t isolated incidents either. Fact-checkers have also raised hackles recently when they said:
- Trump didn’t actually tell people to inject bleach to cure Covid, he just mused about using disinfectants to kill the virus “by injection inside or almost a cleaning.”
- A conservative plan to reduce the independence of the FBI that calls the agency “a threat to the Republic” for the “Russian collusion hoax” is not meant to “politicize” the agency.
- Trump did not call white supremacists “very fine people” when he said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.
- Project 2025 doesn’t call for a “national anti-abortion coordinator” but rather a “pro-life politically appointed Senior Coordinator of the Office of Women, Children, and Families.”
These fact checks were all very thoroughly reported, with relevant details and useful context. But they all faced the same problem: They completely missed the point.