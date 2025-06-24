‘Lying and dishonest’: RFK Jr. grilled over error-ridden MAHA report during House hearing

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was on the defense Tuesday during an appearance before a House subcommittee. While Kennedy was there to answer questions about his department’s fiscal 2026 budget request, Democratic lawmakers seized on the opportunity to grill him over three-plus hours.

“How does that happen under your leadership?” Ruiz asked Kennedy.

Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz of California used his time to question Kennedy about “The MAHA Report: Make Our Children Healthy Again.” The congressman asked whether Kennedy, as chair of the Make America Healthy Again Commission, had read and fact-checked the report’s sources before publication.

After Kennedy conceded that he had not fact-checked the report, Ruiz pointed out that the document had several citation errors, with references to papers that do not exist.

“How does that happen under your leadership, sir?” Ruiz asked. Kennedy responded by telling the congressman that “all of the foundational assertions in that report are accurate.”

“They did not exist,” Ruiz interjected. “How can they be accurate if they did not exist, sir?”

Ruiz added: “I was a premed [student] at UCLA. … If somebody turned this in, as an undergrad, to their professor at UCLA, they would have received an ‘F,’ sir, an ‘F’ — for the misinterpretation, the falsehoods, the denials, and also citing references that don’t even exist. That’s lying and dishonest, sir.”

When it came time for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to question Kennedy, the New York Democrat asked whether he knew that the Justice Department is reportedly investigating UnitedHealth Group over allegations of Medicare fraud.

“I am not aware of that investigation,” Kennedy replied.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be in disbelief: “You are not aware that the Trump Department of Justice is investigating the largest insurance company in America for fraud in Medicare Advantage?”

Kennedy repeated that he was not aware but said it did not surprise him.

AOC: Are you aware that President Trump's DOJ is investigating United Health Care for criminal insurance fraud?



RFK JR: I am not aware of that investigation



AOC: You are not aware that the Trump DOJ is investigating the largest insurance company in America for fraud in Medicare… pic.twitter.com/HGbd3iSIMf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2025