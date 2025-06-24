Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

We’re moving backward on flu vaccinations — as the deaths of these children show

Although a flu shot doesn’t guarantee one won’t catch the flu, the vaccine still counts as one of the most effective lifesaving public health tools we have.

‘Very alarming’: CDC halts flu vaccination campaign February 24, 2025 / 04:22
By  Dr. Omer Awan

Dr. Omer Awan

Dr. Omer Awan M.D., MPH, CIIP, is a practicing radiologist physician in Baltimore, Maryland, who writes about the most pressing issues in healthcare and public health.