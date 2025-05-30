Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

RFK Jr. has named himself the official arbiter of science

HHS has been following Kennedy's lead on vaccines, from limiting who can get Covid boosters to withdrawing funding for a potential H5N1 bird flu vaccine.

‘There’s really nothing here’: Doctor rebukes RFK Jr.’s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ May 23, 2025 / 05:56
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.