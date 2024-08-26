RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Donald Trump confirms what we’ve suspected all along

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 25 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Shunned by Democrats and estranged from his family, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long been desperate for validation. So desperate, in fact, that he has now joined forces with Donald Trump.

Of course, as the most prolific anti-vax conspiracy theorist in the country, Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump was a long time coming. Frankly, the two have a lot in common: Both have enormous egos that cloud their judgment, both rely on misinformation to prey on people’s fears, and both leverage their last name for their own self-interest.

Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump was a long time coming.

But for Kennedy, this endorsement also marks another act of rebellion against his family and the institutions they helped build. Although he shares the same name as his father, he could not be more different.

His dad — the original Robert Kennedy — was driven by a genuine concern for the health and welfare of the American people. He was a champion of the underprivileged and the vulnerable. He appealed to people’s better angels, not their worst instincts.

When it came to modern medicine, he said those with power and influence have a duty to aid the less fortunate. As Kennedy told a group of doctors in Indiana in 1968, “We have to recognize those of us who have the advantages that you have and that I have that we have an obligation of responsibility to those who do not.”

Play

In other words, Kennedy believed that it was not enough to merely “do no harm” — he felt strongly that people in a position to help others have an obligation to do so.