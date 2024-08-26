Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

RFK Jr. ‘set fire to my father’s memory’: Kerry Kennedy on brother’s Trump endorsement August 25, 2024 / 08:26

RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Donald Trump confirms what we’ve suspected all along

Kennedy's support of Trump is just his latest act of rebellion against his famous family and the institutions they helped build.

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023
Aug. 26, 2024, 4:50 PM EDT

By

Jen Psaki

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Will Rabbe

Will Rabbe is a senior producer for "Inside with Jen Psaki."

Latest Post