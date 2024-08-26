Opinion

Here’s what Kamala Harris has to do in high-stakes sit-down interview

The American people need to see how Harris handles the pressure. 

Aug. 26, 2024, 4:48 PM EDT

By

David Jolly

David Jolly

David Jolly, an MSNBC political contributor, represented Florida's 13th Congressional District as a Republican in the House from 2014 to 2017. He is the chairman of the Serve America Movement. Jolly left the Republican Party in 2018. 

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

