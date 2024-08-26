Here’s what Kamala Harris has to do in high-stakes sit-down interview

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 25 episode of “Alex Witt Reports.”

This week, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to sit down for her first interview as a presidential candidate. Since entering the race, Harris has been criticized for her lack of interviews and press conferences. Earlier this month, she promised to sit down for an interview by the end of August. With less than a week to go, NBC News is now reporting Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, will take part in a joint interview in the coming days, though it’s unclear with whom or precisely when that will happen.

This first interview is critically important for the Harris campaign. It could help keep up the incredible momentum she’s built since entering the race. It’s also a very important moment for the country. Republicans and Democrats alike need to see Harris engaged in an interview with a sober, serious reporter. She needs to be asked tough questions and provide answers to the American people — on the record.

There will likely be some uncomfortable moments for Harris, but it’s those moments that are the most important.