Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why RFK Jr.’s campaign is peddling the idea that the government may be ‘satanically possessed’

The bonkers rhetoric coming from RFK Jr.’s running mate could be the boost Biden needs.

Meet RFK Jr.’s VP pick: Nicole Shanahan May 24, 2024 / 04:53
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.