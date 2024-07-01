Why RFK Jr.’s campaign is peddling the idea that the government may be ‘satanically possessed’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s campaign is best known for fringe conspiracy theories tied to vaccines and other medical interventions, such as the belief that antidepressants cause school shootings. But his running mate, Silicon Valley lawyer and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan, now appears to be dabbling in a wider and, well, more fantastical range of paranoid thinking about the world. Among other things, she has proposed that she and Kennedy are not just fighting against bad policies, but against “demonic” forces — a disconcerting phenomenon, for sure. But there is a potential silver lining: The claims are also more likely to be bought by voters who might otherwise vote for former President Donald Trump.
A new report in Rolling Stone lays out how Shanahan’s rhetoric about the two party-system has taken a dark turn. In her pitch to the Libertarian Party in May, she argued that Kennedy could win because he “understands the deeply troubling, almost demonic forces that have overtaken our agencies, and our culture.” The hedge with “almost” does nothing to alleviate my concern that Shanahan seems to think Washington may need a literal exorcism. And in a post on X last week, she published a list of 12 things she believes that the “uniparty hates” and “most Americans love.” (“Uniparty” is a shorthand for the idea that the Democrats and Republicans are merely two faces of the same establishment party.) The list included “democracy,” “parents raising their kids,” “humanity,” and, at No. 7, “questioning if the government might be satanically possessed.” OK!
Third parties often try to run on policy ideas that neither of the two major parties have an interest in. The Green Party historically contends that neither Democrats nor Republicans do enough to take care of the environment or attend to consumer safety. Libertarians argue that neither Democrats nor Republicans are willing to adquately shrink the size of government or make tax policies fairer. Shanahan apparently thinks that neither party is willing to reckon with an evil spirit’s possession of Uncle Sam.
Shanahan’s belief that the two-party system hates “humanity” also speaks to the belief that she and Kennedy are locked in a Manichean struggle between light and darkness. Yes, we live in a very politically polarized nation, but it’s still highly unusual to hear political leaders refer to their opponents as literally diabolical.
Talk of the government as devilish does not just imply a certain kind of religiosity or paranoia — it has specific political valences in contemporary American life. Rolling Stone’s Tim Dickinson writes: