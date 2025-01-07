Trump showed us what the Republican Party really stands for

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 6 episode of “Deadline: White House.”

As Donald Trump readies for his second term, the president-elect’s hold on the Republican Party is undeniable. The party that presents itself as a fierce defender of the Constitution and the rule of law continues to back Trump’s election lies. A party that says it reveres our armed forces is now lining up behind the president-elect’s scandal-plagued pick for defense secretary, who does not have the qualifications to run the largest military in the world.

Maybe Trump simply pulled back the curtain and exposed the truth of what the Republican Party has always been about.

Watching this relationship between Trump and the Republican Party unfold over the last few years has triggered a question for me — a question that goes back to my time as chairman of the Republican National Committee and even before that, when I was involved in the party and watching its evolution.

That question is: What if the foundation of the Republican Party was bad from the beginning? What if the idea that this party ever stood for those things — the Constitution or the rule of law — was a fallacy?