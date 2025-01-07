Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘People who know better’: How the story of January 6th has been rewritten January 7, 2025 / 10:51

Trump showed us what the Republican Party really stands for

If the GOP's beliefs fell so quickly under Trump, maybe it was political expediency that was propping them up all along.

Michael Steele
By  Michael Steele
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Latest Post