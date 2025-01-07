First human death from bird flu reported in U.S., but officials say health risk to public remains low

Health officials said Monday that a patient in Louisiana with a severe case of bird flu has died, the first reported human death from the disease in the U.S.

The patient marked the country’s first severe case of H5N1 avian influenza, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in December. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement that the patient, who was older than 65 and reported to have underlying medical conditions, had been hospitalized “after exposure to a combination of a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds.”

No additional H5N1 cases have been reported and there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission, Louisiana officials said.