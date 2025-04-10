REI issues public apology for backing Doug Burgum as interior secretary

Today, I want to talk about something urgent. Our public lands are under attack. From the gutting of national park staff to expanded threats of drilling, or even selling off of our public lands, the future of life outdoors has never felt so uncertain. As a community of people who love the outdoors, we have work to do. Before I share how we’re going to move forward, I have to address something head-on. Earlier this year, REI signed an outdoor industry letter supporting Doug Burgum as secretary of the interior. We are one of many organizations to sign and did so in an effort to have a seat at the table and continue our outdoor recreation advocacy. Many of you shared your disappointment and your frustration with that decision, and I hear you. Let me be clear: Signing that letter was a mistake. The actions that the administration has taken on public lands are completely at odds with the long-standing values of REI. While this happened before I arrived at the co-op, I’m here to apologize to our members on behalf of REI, to retract our endorsement of Doug Burgum, and to take full accountability for how we move forward.

Laughton also said that REI will be a corporate leader in pressuring the Interior Department to be transparent about its decisions involving public lands, as well as calling on Congress to prevent “the large-scale sell-off” of these lands.

These days, it seems many companies are starting to realize that supporting this administration may have been a foolish — perhaps even self-injurious — mistake. The Washington Post, CNBC and other outlets have written about the losses that Trump-friendly tech companies have suffered — and are likely to suffer — as a result of the president’s haphazard stewardship of the economy. Earlier this week, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon appeared to backtrack on his January remark that people should “get over” Trump’s tariff policy when he acknowledged that Trump’s tariffs are likely to increase inflation and slow down the economy.

REI appears to be the latest business to discover that aligning with MAGA might not have been such a smart move after all.