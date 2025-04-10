REI issues public apology for backing Doug Burgum as interior secretary

Popular outdoor equipment retailer REI has issued a public apology for its previous endorsement of Doug Burgum, the man Donald Trump tapped to lead the Interior Department.
Late last year, environmental groups warned against supporting the then-governor of North Dakota for interior secretary, arguing that the former businessman would sacrifice federal lands in the name of increasing profits for fossil fuel companies. But REI, which presents itself as a pro-environmental company, defied these groups in January when it signed on to a letter supporting Burgum’s nomination. The letter said that his “history of support for outdoor recreation, the outdoor recreation economy, and the protection of public lands and waters makes his leadership critical for the Administration and the Department.”
Since becoming secretary, Burgum has controversially proposed using federal lands for affordable housing and affirmed environmental groups’ worst fears by doubling down on Trump’s attempt to “restore the coal industry.” And now, REI — via its new president and CEO, Mary Beth Laughton, who took the helm after the letter was signed — is regretting its endorsement.
In a video message posted Wednesday on social media, Laughton said REI’s signing of the letter “was a mistake” and that “our public lands are under attack.” Here’s a partial transcript: