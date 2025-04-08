One White House Cabinet secretary sets high standards (for his cookies)

Eleven weeks into Donald Trump’s second term, much of the president’s White House Cabinet is off to a rough start. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Attorney General Pam Bondi and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, among others, quickly became mired in controversies soon after taking office.

But that list is still growing. The Atlantic reported this week:

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum likes chocolate-chip cookies — preferably freshly baked and still warm. This peculiar fact became the talk of the Department of the Interior in recent weeks after his chief of staff, JoDee Hanson, made an unusual request of the political appointees in his office: Learn to regularly bake cookies for Burgum and his guests, using the industrial ovens at the department headquarters.

The Atlantic’s report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, added that the Cabinet secretary and his team have also “repeatedly made unusual demands,” including instructing political appointees to act as servers for a multi-course meal, dispatching a U.S. Park Police helicopter for his personal transportation and at one point even telling an appointee to remake cookies that failed to meet Burgum’s standards.

As is usually the case, the administration pushed back against the reporting, with an Interior spokesperson describing the claims as “pathetic smears” from “unnamed cowards.” Similarly, a White House spokesperson dismissed concerns and stood behind the secretary.