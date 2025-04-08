Opinion

Trump in search of waste need look no further than his own staff April 9, 2025 / 08:33

One White House Cabinet secretary sets high standards (for his cookies)

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is the latest addition to the list of Trump Cabinet secretaries who face embarrassing allegations.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

