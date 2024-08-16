Read: Donald Trump’s 2024 financial disclosure documents

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump‘s personal financial disclosure forms were released Thursday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, revealing details about the various sources of his personal wealth.

Trump has made money from a number of licensing deals that include $300,000 from the “Greenwood Bible,” which retails for around $60 and also comes in an autographed edition for $1,000. He also made more than $7 million from his association with a company producing NFT “trading cards” with his likeness.

Among his most substantial assets at the moment is his investment in Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns social media platform Truth Social. Trump listed 115 million shares, which CNN reports “would be worth about $2.7 billion at the current price of $23.57.”

Also listed, under “litigation,” are his bonds for the civil judgments against him brought by E. Jean Carroll and the New York attorney general.

