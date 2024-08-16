Opinion

Trump owns over $1 million in crypto and made $300,000 on branded Bibles August 16, 2024 / 00:56

Read: Donald Trump’s 2024 financial disclosure documents

The former president is making millions from licensing deals but faces significant liabilities in the legal judgments against him.

Aug. 16, 2024, 5:07 PM EDT

Victor Brand

Victor Brand

Vic Brand is an editor for MS NOW.

