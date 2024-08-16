Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Leaked videos show how Trump’s allies plan to equate abortion with murder

Project 2025 lays out multiple anti-abortion plans, including revoking FDA approval of mifepristone and using the Comstock Act as a means of instituting a national abortion ban.

See it: Chilling secret recording exposes Project 2025 agenda: ‘Beat with Ari Melber’ breakdown August 15, 2024 / 07:47
By  Sarah Posner

Sarah Posner

Sarah Posner is the author of "Unholy: How White Christian Nationalists Powered the Trump Presidency, and the Devastating Legacy They Left Behind."