‘Morality is not a buffet’: ‘The Weeknight’ reacts after Pope Leo questions ‘pro-life’ bona fides

‘Morality is not a buffet’: Hosts respond to Pope Leo’s criticism of conservative policies October 1, 2025 / 02:49

The pope questioned whether it was truly “pro-life” to follow the church on abortion but also to accept the “inhuman treatment” of immigrants.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

