Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I studied at Pope Leo’s seminary. Here’s what it tells us about his papacy.

The Augustinian order encourages setting aside your own needs to engage with the world.

Pope Leo XIV urges world leaders to end ongoing wars in first Sunday prayers May 11, 2025 / 04:58
By  Michael Steele  and  Kai Ma
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Kai Ma

Kai Ma is a writer and producer for “The ReidOut.”