‘Never seen anything like this’: Retired general reacts to Hegseth calling urgent meeting September 26, 2025 / 05:33

White House pretends Pete Hegseth’s mystery meeting is normal. It really isn’t.

There are roughly 800 generals and admirals spread out over the globe. Hegseth ordered them to gather on short notice next week, for reasons unknown.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

