Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

‘They got the wrong guy’: Mark Kelly blasts Hegseth over ‘intimidation’ campaign

“I’m not going to back off,” the Arizona Democrat told MS NOW after the Pentagon announced that it was “escalating” its investigation into the senator over a recent video.

‘They got the wrong guy’: Sen. Kelly pushes back against ‘escalating Pentagon probe December 16, 2025 / 10:50
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.