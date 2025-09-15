Elizabeth Warren wants to know what the Pentagon is doing with xAI, Elon Musk’s company

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pressing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the department’s $200 million contract with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI.

Warren sent a letter to the secretary last Thursday demanding more information about the Pentagon’s deal with xAI, the company behind the occasionally hate- and misinformation-spewing chatbot Grok, to address issues of national security.

Among other things, the timing of the deal, announced in July, was more than a little troubling, coming days after Musk and xAI sought to diffuse a controversy over Grok responding to some prompts by promoting antisemitism (at one point calling itself “MechaHitler”) and producing at least one violent rape narrative. A statement from xAI after the controversy claimed the company had “taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X.”

Warren’s letter identifies four “unique concerns”:

That Musk and his companies may have improperly benefitted from “unparalleled access to DoD data and information that he obtained while leading the Department of Government Efficiency”; the “competition concerns raised by xAI’s use and rights to sensitive government data”; “reports that Grok is generating erroneous outputs and misinformation”; and “the slew of offensive and antisemitic posts generated by Grok.”

In addition to the antisemitism controversy, Warren notes a separate controversy involving reports of Grok’s AI “companions” enticing users into sexually explicit and violent conversations. (xAI didn’t respond to NBC News’ request for comment in July when it reported on the matter.)

“The circumstances under which the company received the contract raise questions about whether Mr. Musk, a special government employee and high-level White House official who had access to sensitive government contracting, national security, and personnel data under President Trump, was given inappropriate or undue consideration for this $200 million award,” the letter reads.