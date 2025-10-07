Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

The real deadline some lawmakers are using to end the shutdown

There's a simple reason Congress could have a shutdown breakthrough in the next week.

Shutdown continues as lawmakers remain at an impasse October 6, 2025 / 09:47
By  Peggy Helman

Peggy Helman

Peggy Helman is a desk associate at MS NOW.