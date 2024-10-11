‘Not what real strength is’: Obama calls out Trump’s toxic masculinity

As Donald Trump hurls increasingly vile insults at Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, campaigning Thursday for the Democratic presidential ticket, admonished men for supporting the Republican nominee despite his behavior.

“I’m sorry, gentlemen, I’ve noticed this especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior — the bullying and the putting people down — is a sign of strength,” Obama said at a rally in Pittsburgh, the first of several appearances he is making in swing states on behalf of Harris.

“And I am here to tell you: That is not what real strength is. It never has been,” he added. “Real strength is about working hard and carrying a heavy load without complaining. Real strength is about taking responsibility for your actions and telling the truth even when it’s inconvenient. Real strength is about helping people who need it and standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves.”

This is four minutes of Barack Obama being both completely fed up with the shenanigans and very effective. pic.twitter.com/t8B2LSrvU7 — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) October 11, 2024

Prior to the rally, Obama spoke to a volunteers at a local campaign field office, saying he has noticed a lack of enthusiasm for Harris among Black men in particular.

“You’re thinking about sitting out or even supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is, putting women down?” he said. “That’s not acceptable.”

Obama’s rebuke of Trump’s posturing on masculinity comes amid a stark gender divide in this election. Polls show that Harris has significantly more support among women than she does with men, as well as that Trump is doing notably better with male voters than he is with women. (Be sure to read my MSNBC colleague Ja’han Jones’ series on the Trump-driven hypermasculinity in right-wing circles.)

Both camps are trying to widen their candidate’s appeal among the opposite sex. For the Harris campaign, that includes having Obama make the case for supporting her. For Trump, it entails delivering patronizing assurances that he will be a “protector” of women while he simultaneously steps up his ugly personal attacks on Harris.