Obama mocks Trump over rhetoric about ‘protecting’ women

The latest national NBC News poll found Donald Trump trailing Kamala Harris by 21 points among women voters. The good news for Republicans is that the former president is well aware of the gender gap. The bad news for Republicans is that he doesn’t know what to do about it.

In late August, for example, the GOP nominee targeted his Democratic rival in ugly and misogynistic ways, amplifying online content that suggested Harris traded sexual favors to advance her career. A New York Times report added at the time that the “repost was the second time in 10 days that the former president shared content from his personal account making sexually oriented attacks on Ms. Harris.” (A few days later, Trump told Fox News that Democrats are “demeaning women.” He didn’t appear to be kidding.)

In early September, the GOP nominee thought it’d be a good idea to lash out at some of the women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct, at one point suggesting that some of his accusers weren’t attractive enough to attack. In late September, Trump said women would forget all about the importance of reproductive rights after he made their lives more “beautiful.”

All of which brings us to October and the former president’s closing message. As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim noted, Trump has started pitching himself in recent weeks as a “protector” who will save women from fear and unhappiness.

He echoed the line during remarks at the Detroit Economic Club, boasting, “I think women love me because they want to be safe, and with me they’re safe.”

Hours later, in remarks delivered in Pittsburgh, his presidential predecessor shared some related thoughts.

Obama: He said don't worry, women. I will be your protector. I will tell you how he protected you. He hand-picked three of the supreme court justices who overturned Roe. Went out and bragged about it and now there are Trump abortion bans in 20 states pic.twitter.com/JguJnBhU7B — Acyn (@Acyn) October 11, 2024