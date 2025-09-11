Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

For years, I helped keep America safe from terrorist attacks. Then Trump fired me.

Trump administration layoffs at the Bureau of Counterterrorism mean America is less safe in the face of another 9/11-like attack.

‘He’s being disingenuous, he’s lying’: 9/11 responder slams Trump May 5, 2025 / 06:39
By  Michael Duffin

Michael Duffin

Michael Duffin was a senior adviser in the Office of Countering Violent Extremism in the State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism from 2016 until his firing on July 11. He developed the State Department’s first programming to counter racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism in 2016 and the rehabilitation and reintegration of ISIS family members in 2019.