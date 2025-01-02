Opinion

‘We are truly heartbroken’: New Orleans city official reacts to attack January 2, 2025 / 08:43

New Orleans attack victims include a devoted mother and a recent high school graduate

The FBI initially said it did not believe the attacker acted alone, but later said investigators were "confident" he had no accomplices.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post