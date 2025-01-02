New Orleans attack victims include a devoted mother and a recent high school graduate

As law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the New Orleans truck attack, family members of the victims killed in what police say was an act of terrorism are sharing stories about their loved ones.

At least 14 people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people celebrating the new year on the city’s historic Bourbon Street early Wednesday, authorities said. The driver, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, died in a shootout with police.

The FBI clarified in a news conference Thursday that 14 people have died in the attack so far, not including Jabbar.

Jabbar was a U.S. Army veteran from Texas who worked at the accounting and consulting firm Deloitte. In a national address Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden said investigators found a flag of the Islamic State terrorist group in the vehicle used in the attack, citing the FBI, and cautioned people against drawing conclusions this early on.

The FBI initially said it did not believe Jabbar acted alone, and New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told NBC’s “TODAY” show Thursday morning that they are looking into “people of interest” related to the attack. However, FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia said later Thursday that they believe no one else was involved in the attack except Jabbar.

“We’re confident at this point that there is no accomplices,” Raia told reporters.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar in November 2013 at Fort Johnson (formerly Fort Polk), Louisiana. 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division via Facebook / Reuters

Two functional improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, were recovered in the French Quarter, Raia said, adding that surveillance footage shows Jabbar placing the devices where they were found. Jabbar had targeted Bourbon Street, he added, but investigators don’t yet know why.

Raia said Jabbar had posted videos on his Facebook account hours before the attack stating that he initially planned to harm his family and friends, but was concerned that media coverage would not focus on what Jabbar described as the “war between the believers and the disbelievers.” Jabbar also posted videos online “proclaiming his support for ISIS,” Raia said, and stated that he joined the terror group before the summer.

According to Raia, investigators believe Jabbar picked up the truck, which he rented, in Houston on Dec. 30 and drove to New Orleans the next evening.

Raia dismissed any “definitive link” between the attack and a Cybertruck explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, which NBC News reported is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, as well.

Authorities have not named the victims in the attack as of Thursday morning, but family members have identified some of them. The Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry said two Israeli citizens are among those injured, and the University of Georgia said that one of its students was critically injured in the attack.

Law enforcement members work at the attack site Thursday where a man drove a truck into people in New Orleans. Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Here’s what we know about the victims who have been identified:

Martin ‘Tiger’ Bech

Bech, 27, was a Princeton University graduate who lived in New York City and worked as a junior bond trader for a Wall Street company, his mother, Michelle Bech, told NBC News. He was also an accomplished athlete.

“He was living his best life and he knew it,” his mother said. “It just leaves a huge void in our life.”

Nicole Perez

Perez, 27, managed a deli in Metairie, close to New Orleans, her employer, Kimberly Usher-Fall, told The Washington Post. She had just moved into an apartment with her 4-year-old son, whom she would bring to the deli after school.

“She was a really good mom,” Usher-Fall said, adding that Perez’s pregnant sister and mom were admitted to a hospital because of stress after learning of Perez’s death.

Reggie Hunter