Brown University shooter at large five days after attack

The search for the shooter who opened fire in a classroom at Brown University reached its fifth day Wednesday as Rhode Island authorities released new images related to the investigation and renewed their call to the community for help.



Providence Police released three images of a person they say was “in proximity” to the person of interest in the case. The surveillance photos, released Wednesday afternoon, show an individual not identified in previous pictures or videos.

The new images came as local law enforcement told MS NOW they are in the process of vetting more than 200 actionable tips that have been called into the Providence police command center. Authorities have not found a weapon or identified a motive for the shooter as of Wednesday.

The FBI’s field office released a video timeline Tuesday of what they say are the person of interest’s movements.

The person in the photos released Wednesday is dressed in a dark blue jacket and black pants, with a bag strewn over one shoulder, walking across a yard. Police did not describe the individual in the pictures as a person of interest. The photos were released to seek the public’s help in finding the person of interest, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The shooting took place Saturday inside a first-floor classroom in Barus & Holley, an engineering and physics building on the Brown campus, authorities said. They said police were alerted to the gunshots at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday. All the victims of the shooting were students at the university, according to Brown University President Christina Paxson. Ella Cook, 19, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, 18, of Midlothian, Virginia, were killed. Nine others were injured. The identities of the nine injured have not been released by the university. The Brown Men's Volleyball team paid tribute to Spencer Yang, a Freshman setter on the team who they said was shot in the leg Saturday. "Even after being shot, Spencer selflessly provided aid to a severely wounded classmate until first responders arrived," the team wrote in a post on Instagram. "That is the kind of person he is." Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.