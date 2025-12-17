Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Brown University shooter at large five days after attack

Providence police released images Wednesday of a person they say was “in proximity” to the person of interest in the shooting that killed two and injured nine others.

Photos provided by the FBI and the Providence, Rhode Island, Police Department showing a person of interest in the shooting that occurred at Brown University in on Dec. 13.
Photos provided by the FBI and the Providence, Rhode Island, Police Department showing a person of interest in the shooting that occurred at Brown University in on Dec. 13.FBI/Providence Police Department via AP
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.