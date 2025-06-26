Opinion

Steve Rattner: New graduates are facing a tough job market June 26, 2025 / 08:22

Economic analyst on alarming new data: ‘Not the direction you want to be moving in’

Recent projections from the Federal Reserve could signal trouble ahead for Trump's economy, MSNBC's Steve Rattner told "Morning Joe."

By  Allison Detzel

