“We want to serve this country” Forced out federal workers share their stories at MSNBC town hall May 2, 2025 / 02:49

Trump’s HUD secretary is embroiled in an embarrassing, all-too-familiar scandal

Scott Turner is denying claims that his agency is planning lavish renovations for HUD’s new headquarters as it evicts National Science Foundation workers.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post