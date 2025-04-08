Opinion

National Park Service restores Harriet Tubman references to Underground Railroad webpage

After sparking backlash for removing references to Tubman’s role in the movement, the NPS said changes were “made without approval.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

