National Park Service restores Harriet Tubman references to Underground Railroad webpage

The National Park Service has restored a page on its website about the Underground Railroad after sustaining backlash over its erasure of Harriet Tubman’s central role in the movement.

The agency reversed changes to its webpage about the Underground Railroad on Monday, telling CNN in a statement that the alterations “were made without approval from NPS leadership nor Department leadership.”

The changes on the webpage, which were first reported by The Washington Post, saw references to Tubman’s involvement in the Underground Railroad removed some time around February this year. A comparison between an older, archived version of the webpage from February and a more recent version shows a large photo of Tubman replaced with an image of commemorative U.S. stamps that highlight “Black/White Cooperation,” featuring William Still, Catharine Coffin, Tubman, Thomas Garrett and Frederick Douglass, all of whom were part of the movement.