National Park Service tries to erase trans people from the Stonewall riots

The National Park Service removed all references to transgender people on its website about the Stonewall Inn National Monument this week, prompting intense backlash from LGBTQ rights activists.

“Before the 1960s, almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB) person was illegal,” the NPS webpage now reads. “The Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969 is a milestone in the quest for LGB civil rights and provided momentum for a movement.”

Trans activists like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera played a central role in the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, New York, which marked a major turning point in the fight for LGBTQ rights. Both women were honored with a monument outside the bar in 2019. The Stonewall Inn and its surrounding area became a national monument in 2016.