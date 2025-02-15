Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Protesters gather at Stonewall Inn after transgender wording removed from federal website February 14, 2025 / 02:19

National Park Service tries to erase trans people from the Stonewall riots

The change on the government’s Stonewall Inn website is part of Trump’s anti-trans crusade.

Feb. 15, 2025, 11:14 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post