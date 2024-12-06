MSNBC hosts share their 2024 Spotify Wrapped recaps

It’s December, and for many people that means holiday parties, gift exchanges with friends and families — and the vitally important 2024 Spotify Wrapped roundups.

Since 2016, audio-streaming giant Spotify has provided its users with a personalized recap of their listening habits, including their top artists, songs, genres, albums and podcasts.

It’s become a new end-of-year tradition of sorts to see social media feeds plastered with Spotify users’ Wrapped lists, whether to brag about their unique musical tastes, poke fun at their listening habits, or boast that they’re in the top 1% of Taylor Swift listeners.

This year, MSNBC hosts Jen Psaki, Katy Tur, Ari Melber and Michael Steele shared their Spotify Wrapped lists. What did they reveal? Jen apparently listens to a lot of Katy Perry, Ari’s most-played song was “Sum 2 Prove” by Lil Baby, and Michael loves House music.

Watch the video below to see what else was on their Spotify Wrapped recaps: