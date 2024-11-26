I led a national party after an election loss. Here’s my advice for the next DNC chair.

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 25 episode of “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.”

On Monday, the Democratic National Committee announced that it will elect a new chair Feb. 1, just days after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. As a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, I know what qualities it takes to run a party, especially after such a devastating result.

Americans are asking not only where the Democratic Party is going, but also who is going to lead it moving forward.

When I came in as chairman in 2009, the Republican Party had just been shellacked by Barack Obama in the 2008 election. That defeat came just two years after Republicans lost control of both the House and the Senate in the midterms. In 2006, I was on the ballot running for Senate in Maryland, and it didn’t matter how much folks liked me or the job I was doing as the sitting lieutenant governor; what they were concerned about was where the Republican Party was going under George W. Bush’s leadership.

