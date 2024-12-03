Charles Kushner isn’t the only presidential in-law getting a boost from Trump

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 2 episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

It’s getting to be that time when the news cycle is so crazy that some of the wildest storylines out of Trump world start to fly under the radar. That’s what happened this past weekend when Donald Trump announced his choice to be ambassador to France — a position once held by Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.

On Saturday, Trump announced on social media he would give that plum diplomatic post to New Jersey real estate mogul Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Like Trump, the elder Kushner has also faced allegations of corruption throughout his life as he built up a family empire.

Seems like a typical story out of the Trump orbit, right? A wealthy convicted felon who’s a friend of the family.

In fact, if you’re curious why Kushner wasn’t in Trump’s last administration, it might be because he’s a convicted felon.

Back in 2004, Kushner pleaded guilty to 18 federal charges, arising from hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal campaign donations he made as a New Jersey political power broker. Kushner admitted to violating election laws, tax evasion and witness tampering. He ended up serving two years in federal prison. Seems like a typical story out of the Trump orbit, right? A wealthy convicted felon who’s a friend of the family. But actually, no one in Trump’s inner circle has ever done what Kushner did to obstruct justice.

Back in 2003, when the federal grand jury investigation of Kushner began, the jury heard evidence from two key witnesses: Kushner’s sister and her husband. When he pleaded guilty, Kushner acknowledged that after he found out some members of his family were cooperating with authorities, he arranged to have a prostitute seduce his brother-in-law in a motel room in New Jersey where video cameras were installed. The plot succeeded and Kushner later had a videotape sent to his sister.

Then-U.S. Attorney Chris Christie called it “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he had prosecuted.