Trump names Charles Kushner as ambassador to France November 30, 2024 / 03:30

Charles Kushner isn’t the only presidential in-law getting a boost from Trump

How many government roles can you hand out to wealthy allies, including convicted felons, before that government crumbles under the weight of its corruption?

By  Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

