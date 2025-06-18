The damage has been done: MAGA spreads misinformation after Minnesota shootings

This is an adapted excerpt from the June 17 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

Over the last few days, we have seen an outpouring of grief from lawmakers across the country in the wake of the horrible act of political violence we saw in Minnesota last weekend.

On Saturday, former Democratic state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed. Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot a total of 17 times but miraculously survived.

Early reporting suggests the suspect, Vance Boelter, is an evangelical Christian and a conservative who attended political rallies for Donald Trump. Boelter was allegedly targeting liberals and abortion rights advocates, and he reportedly had a hit list naming other prominent Democrats.

But there has been a concerted effort among some on the political right to pretend that this targeted, political attack is not what it looks like.

Naturally, this conspiracy theory spread in the sewer that is Elon Musk’s social media platform, X.

When Trump was asked on Tuesday if he had called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the shootings, the president told reporters: “I don’t want to call him.”

“Look, he appointed this guy to a position. I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I’m not calling him. Why would I call him? I could call and say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call, but why waste time?”

Trump’s claim that Walz “appointed” Boelter was likely in response to a story that broke in The New York Post on Saturday afternoon amid all the confusion in the wake of the shooting. It was truly one of the most audaciously cynical things I have ever seen from a Rupert Murdoch-owned publication — and that is really saying something.

An archived version of the headline as it appeared on the Post’s website Saturday read: “Former appointee of Tim Walz sought in deadly shootings of Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, had ‘No Kings’ fliers in car: sources”