‘When we lost Melissa Hortman, we lost a true giant’: MN AG Ellison reflects slain state rep. June 16, 2025 / 07:46

The damage has been done: MAGA spreads misinformation after Minnesota shootings

There has been a concerted effort among some on the political right to pretend that this targeted, political attack is not what it looks like.

By  Chris Hayes  and  Allison Detzel

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

