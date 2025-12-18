Michelle Obama speaks her mind. Who the former first lady is in public is who she is in private. I know this not only after reading all of her books but also after a number of social gatherings over the years.
And having pored over her latest book, “The Look,” a glossy coffee-table-size extravaganza of her fabulous fashion before, during and after the White House, I was primed to interview her about matters sartorial and more substantive.
What I didn’t know on Monday as I stood waiting for Obama at Blackbird House in Los Angeles, where I was to interview her for an MS NOW special airing Thursday, was that the former first lady was headed our way immediately after sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel.
My initial panic — oh hell, what if she makes news before our planned special airs on Thursday?! — almost immediately subsided, because I knew that the discussion I was about to have with her was going to be entirely different.
Over more than an hour of conversation with me, the spouse of former president Barack Obama was willing to go there on topics that many seem to be running away from today.
In her new book, Obama writes that she used the fascination of both the public and the press with her appearance to turn attention toward issues she cared about. She does the same with “The Look,” drawing you in with the pretty pictures, then engaging in a serious, unflinching conversation about race and representation, beauty standards, and freedom.
Seated across from me in a stunning navy blue Alexander McQueen dress with a pleated skirt (arms and shoulders covered, FYI) and in black pointy-toed heels, Obama talked about her fits (as the kids say) and how her fashion philosophy was shaped by her experience on the campaign trail. Much of that was negative, such as the infamous New Yorker magazine cover that depicted her and the future president of the United States as fist-bumping terrorists. It all made her determined to define herself before others did.
“I had to control my narrative,” she told me on-set before an audience of about 40 members of Blackbird House, a collective for women of color and their allies in Los Angeles.
That included making the conscious decision not to wear her hair natural and straightening it throughout her eight years as first lady. Obama writes extensively in “The Look” about Black women’s hair and the white beauty standards that exert control over how they style it.
I asked Obama why so many people view Black women’s hair as a political statement or a threat. “Because they don’t understand it. They don’t know us. They’re not around us. We don’t set the standard,” she said. “What we do with our hair is not a statement of anything other than what we want to do with our hair. That is it.”
As with that comment, Obama is not afraid to talk about race and gender and how both affect Americans, African Americans in particular. I asked her, “At a time when everyone, every institution, seems to be running away from the D, the E and the I, you are running unafraid, headlong into it. Why?”
“Because I can. I’ve earned the leverage,” she said. “I’m not trying to get a vote. I have a job. I control my own life. I am 60-something years old. I’m wiser. I’m more centered in who I am. What better person at this time to have these conversations, honestly?”
Watch our conversation, and you will notice that Obama never mentions President Donald Trump by name. But at several points she is clearly talking about him. She notes in “The Look” that when someone wants to belittle a woman in the public eye, they will go after her appearance. When I not-so-slyly mentioned that this was happening to female reporters, Obama responded, “Surprise, surprise.”