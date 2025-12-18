Opinion

I interviewed Michelle Obama. Her views on race and women will give you hope.

The former first lady is willing to go there on topics many shy away from today.

Announcing: Michelle Obama to join Jonathan Capehart for EXCLUSIVE interview special December 13, 2025 / 06:02
By  Jonathan Capehart

Jonathan Capehart is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and co-host of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” airing Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. He is a political analyst for PBS “NewsHour” and former member of The Washington Post’s editorial board and writes an occasional newsletter on Substack.