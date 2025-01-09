Opinion

‘Gulf of America’? Trump says he wants to rename Gulf of Mexico January 7, 2025 / 06:08

Mexico’s president one-ups Trump after he claims he’ll rename the Gulf of Mexico

As is often the case with Trump, it’s unclear whether his remarks are to be taken at face value or if he's simply trying to stir the pot.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

