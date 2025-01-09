Mexico’s president one-ups Trump after he claims he’ll rename the Gulf of Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum used sarcasm on Wednesday to counter her American counterpart’s absurd vow to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Sheinbaum, whom Mexican voters elected to be their first woman president in June, proposed renaming North America to “América Mexicana.”

“It sounds pretty, no?” she said at a news conference while standing in front of a map of the world in 1607. “Isn’t it true?”

Sheinbaum was referring to a founding document from 1814 that referred to the continent as such, The Associated Press reported. Her response came after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. was “doing most of the work” in the Gulf of Mexico, adding that “it’s ours” and that he will soon rename it to the “Gulf of America.” (As my colleague Steve Benen has explained, Trump could theoretically rename the area, but other countries may not necessarily follow suit.)