Can Republicans actually change the name of the Gulf of Mexico?

Donald Trump made news on multiple fronts during his latest Mar-a-Lago press conference, but arguably the strangest development was the president-elect’s announcement about the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Republican, “we” will soon be “changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.” He added that he believes the new name has “a beautiful ring” to it, adding that as far as he’s concerned, rebranding the body of water would be “appropriate.”

By all appearances, Trump was quite serious about this and gave no indication that he was kidding.

Soon after, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on a far-right podcast and said she had already directed her staff to “immediately draft legislation” to implement the president-elect’s latest priority. “Congress has to do this,” the Georgia Republican declared, adding: “You better bet we are absolutely going to change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Let’s go!”

It’s difficult to say with confidence whether, and to what extent, the incoming president and his allies will pursue this goal. After all, Trump, who has a notoriously short attention span, floats all kinds of weird ideas that he routinely discards. Similarly, hundreds of legislative proposals are introduced every year that go completely ignored.

In other words, Republicans such as Trump and Greene might like the idea of changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be any serious follow-through.

But while the political world waits to see whether the GOP invests any meaningful time and effort into this weird goal, a related question hangs overhead: Is this even possible?