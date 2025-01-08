Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Obviously ridiculous’: Trump veers into bizarre fixation on adding neighboring countries as states January 8, 2025 / 09:18

Can Republicans actually change the name of the Gulf of Mexico?

It’s unclear just how much of an effort Trump will invest in renaming the Gulf of Mexico, but a related question hangs overhead: Is this even possible?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post