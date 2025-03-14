Opinion

Trump’s biggest obstacle yet? GOP can’t hit budget goal without cutting Medicare or Medicaid March 6, 2025 / 08:57

Mehmet Oz, Trump’s pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid, won’t say if he opposes cuts

Republicans are proposing deep cuts to the health care program that covers millions of Americans who are low-income or have disabilities.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

